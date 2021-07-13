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Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean Doubles Down On Vaccine Fear • Says Trump Supporters Are ‘Going To Pay For This With Their Lives’ (2021-7-13)
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370 views • July 13, 2021
The establishment’s war on supporters of former President Donald J. Trump is rapidly spinning out of control with the increasingly strident rhetoric from Democrats and the media increasingly putting their safety in danger.
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