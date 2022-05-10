He Needs an Intervention: Is Donald Trump Losing Touch With His Base?

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By no means should we give up on Donald Trump. I say that up front because there are a lot of people reaching out to me asking if I heard the latest thing he said or did while wondering if I'm still going to support him. Yes I am. As of now, I see no reason to pull support. With that said, he definitely needs an intervention. He needs to be reminded about who his base supporters are and what we expect of him.
First and foremost, we do not expect him to endorse RINOs. Dr. Mehmet Oz and a small handful of other candidates he has endorsed do not represent the MAGA movement, are not America First patriots, and will be embarrassments for him if they win. If Oz is in the Senate, he will make Mitt Romney seem like a staunch conservative and full-blown MAGA guy. That's how awful Dr. Mehmet Oz is.
On today's episode, I give more examples of how he's losing touch and what we need to do to intervene.