Brave TV - Dec 6, 2023 - America is Sick and Dying & Won’t Admit It









World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Mariana Mazzucato: Our attempt to vaccinate the entire planet failed, "climate change" is "too abstract" for people to understand, but the coming water crisis is something that everyone will get on board with.

-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

BLACK November Special!! Work one-on-one with Dr. Jason Dean in his practice. You will get a Full New Patient Consult as well as a Report of Findings and an opportunity to work with Dr. Dean on your customized program for only $99 up front. You can also add a on a special DNA Report for just $297!Show more





Sign up HERE! www.workwithdrdean.com/qualify

NEW SAVINGS!!! Full Moon Protocol $197 Today with PROMO Code BTV - SAVE over $20

Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

The United States Federal Government has purchased over $200 MILLION in ANTIi-Radiation Medications for a coming Nuclear Event!

Grab Your Pre-Sale Special Atomic Detoxified Iodine, a SPECIAL Edgar Cayce Formula!

https://bravetv.store/products/pre-sale-bravetv-iodine-formula-will-ship-early-october-1-2-oz-size

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean





For Vaccinated and Spike Protein Shedding, clean your arteries out with NEW Nattokinase and Vitamin C Power at https://bravetv.store/collections/bravetv-supplements





Get CLEAN American Grasslands Beef for your family at http://mylibertybox.com/Drdean





-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest





Show less









CSID: 4a8e5d360eca4923









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co