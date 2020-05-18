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Of Crosses and Old Bottles
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15 views • May 18, 2020
A Voice in the Desert recognizes that Jesus was known for associating with outcasts, publicans and sinners. Could it be that what brought about such strong persecution to Christ's ministry was this willingness to associate with those rejected by the world? Modern persecution of Christians in the West is quite rare nowadays, probably because there are so few who dare to be different from the rest of society. Jesus, outcast is offensive to those of us who fear rejection. Jesus uses a new wineskin, ready to be stretched, to illustrate the kind of people he is looking for! A Voice in the Desert YouTube channel hopes to be part of the coming change that Jesus wants in the world today. Are you ready to trade your old wineskins for new wineskins?
Please write to my email address: [email protected]
Please write to my email address: [email protected]
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