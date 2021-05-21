Strong Dollar? Weak Dollar? Stable Dollar? -- The Fed Is Ruining The Dollar!

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The Fed, politicians and their crony corporate friends persistently manipulate the dollar and U.S. economy to their advantage, at the expense of everyone else. Prices are meant to relay economic truth to everyone. Instead, because of Fed and government interventions, prices relay lies. Ultimately, economic distortions become so intense that the entire economic house of cards comes tumbling down.