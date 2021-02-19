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The "Culture War" is Critical, Says Patrick Coffin
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10 views • February 19, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, prominent author and thinker Patrick Coffin explains the critical significance of the "culture war" and offers helpful tips for Christians to do battle here. From exposing the "contraception deception" to the horrors of abortion and the LGBT extremism taking over America, Coffin explains how dangerous each of these are. He also has powerful advice for families and living in this increasingly bizarre world.
Find the book here: Contraception Deception
patrickcoffin.net/product/the-contraception-deception-catholic-teaching-on-birth-control/
Truth Over Fear Summit website:
restoretheculture.com
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
Find the book here: Contraception Deception
patrickcoffin.net/product/the-contraception-deception-catholic-teaching-on-birth-control/
Truth Over Fear Summit website:
restoretheculture.com
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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