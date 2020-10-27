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They Are Weak
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12 views • October 27, 2020
Question: “I am a 24-year-old woman and I am seeing more and more of my young cousins, 18-21, doing absolutely nothing. These are young men and women raised in middle class, happy homes. They refuse to work, even if they have gone through college or a trade school. My worry is that they will never do anything with their lives despite their intelligence, how do I explain to them the importance of work and economic success?”
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