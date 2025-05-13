JEFFREY EPSTEIN INTRODUCED MELANIA TO TRUMP 🔞 AND TRIED TO GET HIM TO RAPE KATIE JOHNSON❗

VfB has done an exhaustive search; the 'finger twirl' has been scrubbed from the basic internet❗





Said 'finger twirl' was the pedo symbol 🍥





https://cdn.factcheck.org/UploadedFiles/Johnson_TrumpEpstein_Calif_Lawsuit.pdf





Source: https://i.imgur.com/7FkMioQ.mp4





Thumbnail: https://ca.news.yahoo.com/origin-claim-trump-epstein-raped-185400763.html