JEFFREY EPSTEIN INTRODUCED MELANIA TO TRUMP 🔞 AND TRIED TO GET HIM TO RAPE KATIE JOHNSON❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB has done an exhaustive search; the 'finger twirl' has been scrubbed from the basic internet❗
Said 'finger twirl' was the pedo symbol 🍥
https://cdn.factcheck.org/UploadedFiles/Johnson_TrumpEpstein_Calif_Lawsuit.pdf
Source: https://i.imgur.com/7FkMioQ.mp4
Thumbnail: https://ca.news.yahoo.com/origin-claim-trump-epstein-raped-185400763.html