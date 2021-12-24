Dr. Zev Zelenko: Beating Coronaviruses

Dr. Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko is a Board Certified Family Physician.

He was the first in America to innovate a successful treatment for Covid-19 in the pre-hospital setting called the Zelenko Protocol.

President Trump credited Dr. Zelenko for his decision to take HCQ as prophylaxis.

Dr. Zelenko has treated high-profile individuals such as President Bolsonaro, Rudy Giuliani and many others.





Mikki Willis | Red Voice Media (23 December 2021)

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/12/how-dr-zelenko-bypassed-the-hydroxychloroquine-hcq-ban-to-beat-covid-19/

