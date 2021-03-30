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Border Crisis: Owen Shroyer Sails Down Rio Grande 3/29/21
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51 views • March 30, 2021
Mar 29, 2021
"Border Crisis: Human Traffickers Throw Rocks At Owen Shroyer As He Sails Down Rio Grande"
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen visits the Rio Grande River on a boat to scope out the border crisis situation.
https://banned.video/watch?id=606264cf4a44f869a7e19ff8
"Border Crisis: Human Traffickers Throw Rocks At Owen Shroyer As He Sails Down Rio Grande"
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen visits the Rio Grande River on a boat to scope out the border crisis situation.
https://banned.video/watch?id=606264cf4a44f869a7e19ff8
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