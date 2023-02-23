⚔️ Phoenix Protocol & Sol Luckman Discuss Archaix, Errantry, Community & the Upcoming Cataclysms: An Empowering Exchange for Knights Errant Everywhere

🔥🔥🔥 Today, Sol Luckman Uncensored welcomes Phoenix Protocol, yet another amazing Moderator from Jason Breshears’ Archaix YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@Archaix138m), which is turning into quite the hub for a growing community of freethinkers, Wanderers, and “Errants” everywhere.

💥💥💥 With respect to his avatar (as seen in the video thumbnail), Phoenix Protocol paid an artist to immortalize 2040 and 2046. You can see the Phoenix Phenomenon in the foreground and the Nemesis X Object in the background. If you’re not familiar with these terms, you definitely will be by the end of this chat.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ Phoenix Protocol was in the army for about 5 years, with a pair of tours in Afghanistan. He got out in 2011 and then attended college. He was planning to be a history major, but concluded he’d be wasting his time and could never teach in the collective, so for the past 12 years he’s been on a journey to understand himself and this world and why at a young age he felt the way he did. Sounds like a lot of us who have been led to Archaix, honestly.

