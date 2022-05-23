Hips News COVID UPDATE (what you should know)!?👨🏼‍⚕️

Are you Hip to the newest News and data of the COVID information?



We are now heading into the summer and it is a possibility that the News and the CDC with promote an additional vaccine booster!?



Questions that occur are….

Do you really need it? How effective is it?

Is it doing more damage then good?



This week Hips News is doing a update on the COVID 19 and the current information in regards to what is told and what we know thus far.

We will show what facts that is hidden in plan sight and maybe uncover some shocking new proof that may surprise you.



Journey with vessel 2 and myself (vessel 1); as we discuss and pose the questions that the community and the concerns of the global society.