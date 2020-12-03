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'Enough of Cuomo and his thugs' | Derrick Gibson
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47 views • December 03, 2020
New York Governor candidate Derrick Gibson says "I've been in the streets for two years and I've been talking to mostly Democrats in the State of New York and trying to convince them why they should support me." - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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