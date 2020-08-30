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How to Recognize a Draconian Soul, Narcissist, Energy Vampire, Evil Person
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355 views • August 30, 2020
ALWAYS let go of Toxic people.
Empaths and all light workers must take this seriously.. You must have strict healthy boundaries
These beings are parasites to your Light
And they will Diminsh your light completely if you allow them to.
Never people please. Dont try to fix them. Let go and move on.
Raise your frequency and become a Light in this world, for it is needed now more than ever before
Empaths and all light workers must take this seriously.. You must have strict healthy boundaries
These beings are parasites to your Light
And they will Diminsh your light completely if you allow them to.
Never people please. Dont try to fix them. Let go and move on.
Raise your frequency and become a Light in this world, for it is needed now more than ever before
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