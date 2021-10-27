© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AU,VICTORIA: DICTATOR DAN PUSHING FOR MORE TYRANNICAL EMERGENCY PANDEMIC POWERS COVID-19 LAWS
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • October 27, 2021
State of Control
The power to declare pandemic rule will shift to the Premier under laws designed to replace Victoria's State of Emergency.
Fines of up to $90,000 or two years jail await those breaking the rules, which Daniel Andrews described as a win for accountability and transparency.
The power to declare pandemic rule will shift to the Premier under laws designed to replace Victoria's State of Emergency.
Fines of up to $90,000 or two years jail await those breaking the rules, which Daniel Andrews described as a win for accountability and transparency.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.