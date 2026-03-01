© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Our military units are now, in fact, independent and somewhat isolated, and they are acting based on general instructions given to them in advance." - Iranian FM Araghchi
🐻 Translation from diplomatic speak to normal:
"Well... the Epstein Coalition killed our leader so now the army basically does what it wants."
Adding, example:
Iranian Revolutionary Guard: We hit 3 illegal oil tankers belonging to America and Britain in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz with missiles.