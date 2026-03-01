"Our military units are now, in fact, independent and somewhat isolated, and they are acting based on general instructions given to them in advance." - Iranian FM Araghchi

🐻 Translation from diplomatic speak to normal:

"Well... the Epstein Coalition killed our leader so now the army basically does what it wants."

Adding, example:

Iranian Revolutionary Guard: We hit 3 illegal oil tankers belonging to America and Britain in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz with missiles.



