BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Reporter Confirms targets of US-Israeli strikes
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1356 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • 4 days ago

RT's Saman Kojouri REPORTS FROM TEHRAN

Confirms targets of US-Israeli strikes, including:

— Supreme National Security Council HQ

— Ministry of Intelligence

— Atomic Energy Org. of Iran

Adding, from flight radar:   U.S. MQ-4C Triton is squawking emergency code 7700 after conducting ISR over the Gulf of Oman. We’ll see if it begins returning to home base. 

The MQ-4C just seems to be flying in a straight line towards the Saudi border. When it had an emergency last week it returned to it's home base in the UAE.

Adding:  Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchii, Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces: 

🔹We will give the USA and the Zionist regime a lesson greater than the 12-day war.

🔹 Our responses to the USA and the Zionist regime will continue until their defeat.

🔹 We had previously warned them not to make a miscalculation.

🔹 All of America's interests in the region, on land, sea, and in the air, are legitimate targets for Iran.

🔹 Offensive operations against the Zionist regime and the USA have begun, and Iran will give the enemy a decisive and lesson-teaching response.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel&#8217;s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel’s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Belle Carter
Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Laura Harris
Spain defies Trump, warns U.S.-Iran conflict is &#8220;Russian Roulette&#8221; with millions of lives

Spain defies Trump, warns U.S.-Iran conflict is “Russian Roulette” with millions of lives

Lance D Johnson
Trump&#8217;s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Trump’s Hormuz Escort Order is a Desperate, Deadly Gambit That Will Sink America

Mike Adams
The Unthinkable Is Imminent: Why I Believe a Radiological False Flag Is Being Prepared for American Soil

The Unthinkable Is Imminent: Why I Believe a Radiological False Flag Is Being Prepared for American Soil

Mike Adams
China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy