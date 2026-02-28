Reporter Confirms targets of US-Israeli strikes

RT's Saman Kojouri REPORTS FROM TEHRAN

Confirms targets of US-Israeli strikes, including:

— Supreme National Security Council HQ

— Ministry of Intelligence

— Atomic Energy Org. of Iran

Adding, from flight radar: U.S. MQ-4C Triton is squawking emergency code 7700 after conducting ISR over the Gulf of Oman. We’ll see if it begins returning to home base.

The MQ-4C just seems to be flying in a straight line towards the Saudi border. When it had an emergency last week it returned to it's home base in the UAE.

Adding: Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchii, Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces:

🔹We will give the USA and the Zionist regime a lesson greater than the 12-day war.

🔹 Our responses to the USA and the Zionist regime will continue until their defeat.

🔹 We had previously warned them not to make a miscalculation.

🔹 All of America's interests in the region, on land, sea, and in the air, are legitimate targets for Iran.

🔹 Offensive operations against the Zionist regime and the USA have begun, and Iran will give the enemy a decisive and lesson-teaching response.