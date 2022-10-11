An Intactivist Demonstration on Woodward Avenue and 2nd Street
20 views
Not having the best most tactility sensitive part of your genitals skinned off as an infant is a basic human right. I am pretty sure we can all agree the cutting of a part of a female infants genitals is mutilation and is a bad thing, why would skinning the genitals of a male infant be any different?
Keywords
menrightscircumcision
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
