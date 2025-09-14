The Swallows Have Arrived

Five F-35s Spotted in Puerto Rico

Online videos have emerged showing the arrival of five American fifth-generation fighters F-35 at an air base in Puerto Rico. Preparations for their deployment began in late August and were accompanied by high activity of US Air Force transport and refueling aircraft.

Previously, the Pentagon officially announced the relocation of ten aircraft of this type. However, with a certain probability, the remaining five aircraft have already arrived in Puerto Rico.

This is indicated by some indirect signs, namely – tanker aircraft flights. The number of their flights can determine exactly how many F-35s were transferred, and the figure corresponds precisely to the arrival of 10 fighters.

🖍All this is happening against the backdrop of escalation in the Caribbean region, where the Trump administration is increasing military presence under the pretext of "fighting drug trafficking". At the same time, the appearance of F-35s in Puerto Rico emphasizes the importance of the island in planned American operations.

🚩US Navy activity in the region, along with transport aircraft flights and the relocation of fifth-generation fighters, indicates that the threat of strikes against Venezuela is not as illusory as it might seem.

📌The information and political background for such actions has already been created in Washington: any such actions can be explained by strikes against the infrastructure of the "Cartel of the Sun" and "Train of Aragua".

The Pentagon has plenty of experience in such matters – just recall the strikes on a boat with migrants and the detention of a fishing boat.

Adding, from late last night:

Over the past 10 hours, several videos from Poland have shown large-scale military movements towards the Belarusian border.

Confirmed movements include Polish tanks, BMPs, APCs, and howitzers, indicating Warsaw's deployment of significant forces.

More on Poland:

The Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski confirmed that the UAVs that entered the country's airspace were not equipped with explosives.

It took them too much time to solve the "mystery" of the decoys used to discharge air defense in Ukraine.