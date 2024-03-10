Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophecies | ECLIPSE, NINEVEH, PENTECOST - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Steve Cioccolanti, Joseph Z, Amanda Grace, Hank Kunneman, Mike Thompson, Robin D. Bullock, Tim Sheets
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
680 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
103 views
Published 15 hours ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -



Steve Cioccolanti March 5, 2024

Eclipse April 8, 2024

1:05:32 in we have a big day-1:07:17 out catastrophic

1:08:15 in not every astronomical sign -1:16:46 out no one prayed so much

TO BE RELEASED



Joseph Z February 24, 2024

1:29 - 3:19

https://youtu.be/x0LT9bi8oJU



Amanda Grace March 5, 2024

10:24 - 43:26

51:33 - 52:45

54:27 - 58:46

100:10 - 103:58

1:05 - 1:06:17

https://www.youtube.com/live/x6jgwyBuD_I?si=XK_lnCJ0t4sRuKaH



Hank Kunneman March 3, 2024

0 - 4:34

5:54 - 12:04

https://youtu.be/hfdgIG5mEIQ?si=445g3HD7GB0YRexE



Mike Thompson

11:07 - 24:50

https://www.youtube.com/live/1cAg6idVPEE?si=yzQfLci3cTwdlsid



Pastor and Prophet Robin Church International March 3, 2024

1:13:35 -1:32:57

https://www.youtube.com/live/4pJQhr6xI6k?si=SeZGAfQ2J3huBS-n



Tim Sheets March 3, 2024

0 - 2:51

21:24 - 33:36

https://youtu.be/e7rNplNTL8c?si=94FbqZPR2pQhtsye



-------------------------------------------



𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elli


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 51cc7deed0fda7d0



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket