Her body convulsed continuously, she fell to the ground and could no longer stand up

Malia was a dog that was ignored by her owner even though she was struggling with illness

The girl's owner left her lying in the outdoor yard without being able to help

People called the rescue team @nuevaecijarescueddogs to ask them to help Malia

When they arrived, they saw a little girl lying on the ground struggling, she had a hard time getting up

She was walking with a limp, it looked like she could fall at any moment

Her body convulsed constantly, she went through a lot of pain due to illness

The girl's owner did not treat her well, the rescue team compromised with the owner to take her away

Seeing her suffer like that made everyone very sad

The girl was quickly taken to the hospital for examination

