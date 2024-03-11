Her body convulsed continuously, she fell to the ground and could no longer stand up

Pitiful Animal
March 11, 2024
Malia was a dog that was ignored by her owner even though she was struggling with illness
The girl's owner left her lying in the outdoor yard without being able to help
People called the rescue team @nuevaecijarescueddogs to ask them to help Malia
When they arrived, they saw a little girl lying on the ground struggling, she had a hard time getting up
She was walking with a limp, it looked like she could fall at any moment
Her body convulsed constantly, she went through a lot of pain due to illness
The girl's owner did not treat her well, the rescue team compromised with the owner to take her away
Seeing her suffer like that made everyone very sad
The girl was quickly taken to the hospital for examination
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3W-91RFrpM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.