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Biden says his 'patience is wearing thin' with unvaccinated Americans
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223 views • September 26, 2021
BIDEN IS A LIAR!!
🔰 Biden says his 'patience is wearing thin' with unvaccinated Americans:
"What more is there to wait for? What more to do you need to see? We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us."
Join us here in ➣ @TheTrumpist
🔰 Biden says his 'patience is wearing thin' with unvaccinated Americans:
"What more is there to wait for? What more to do you need to see? We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us."
Join us here in ➣ @TheTrumpist
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