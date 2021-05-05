Mark Zuckerberg hates America. He despises the Country that nurtured his ability to make 12 million dollars every day of the year by monopolizing America's First Amendment in order to lure people to share their private lives to the world and low level hackers. Compromising the private information of over 500 million users. "The exposed data includes the personal information of over 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries, including over 32 million records on users in the US..... It includes their phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, bios, and, in some cases, email addresses." according to Business Insider. Serving a black market where sharing family pictures leads to your child's college savings being wiped out.Through numerous hearings Zuckerberg has presented himself as a conscientious crusader protecting the pseudo values of the digitally distracted millennial generation.But Zuckerberg is merely a cog in the New world Order elitist cabal's wheel whose unchecked avarice has revealed truly dark intentions as he rapes the ancestral land of Hawaii's oldest island, Kauai.And as Zuckerberg foolishly taunts the curse of Hawaii's ancestors. Facebook, in league with the treasonous mockingbird media vomit out propaganda against a former President of the United States as NBC writes "Trump's Facebook account should never be reinstated because we know what he'd use it for. The former president used social media as a propaganda tool to try to undermine American democracy. Of course he'd do so again if given the opportunity." NBC's headline ironically undermines American Democracy. Forbidding the use of a former President's First Amendment rights is treasonous. But NBC continues to stomp its boot on America's face forever stating "On Wednesday, Facebook's Oversight Board will announce whether former President Donald Trump will once again be allowed to post on that company's platforms — which include both Facebook and Instagram. The company first took down a video and post from Trump, then suspended the then-president's accounts for 24 hours on Jan. 6. CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote the next day that "the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," in concert with an indefinite suspension.No Zuckerberg. The risks of allowing you and the neo Marxism in Silicon Valley to continue its destruction of our Republic and its founding principles are simply too great. Countless Americans faced certain death for those principles and by the grace of God were victorious. Its not too much to ask that Americans delete their Facebook accounts if they haven't already.