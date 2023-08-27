BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 103:6-11 Sabbath Prayer, 20230826
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • August 27, 2023

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 103:6-11 Sabbath Prayer, 20230826

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

Service Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM 


O my Gracious, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

6 Merciful Father, through Your daily blessings, You execute righteousness and justice for all who are oppressed.

7 You made known Your Ways to Prophet Moses and others, Your acts to the children of Israel.

8 Heavenly Father, You are Glorious and Gracious, slow to
anger, and abounding in Mercy.

9 Holy Father, because of my Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, You do not strive with me, nor will You keep Your anger forever.

10 Also, Merciful Father, because of Your SON’s Atonement, You do not deal with me according to my sins, nor punish me according to my iniquities.

11 For as the Heavens are high above the earth, so great is Your Mercy toward those who fear and obey You.

Thank You Heavenly Father for Your daily Divine blessings. Also, thank You for granting my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 103:6-11, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER: 

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ!  Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).


You are invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person in Vienna, VA (address below), or via:


Skype link:


Join conversation

 

Keywords
childrenfatherfearsinblessingsjusticeactsmercyunionmosesprophetobeyheavenlyrighteousnessoppressedangerwaysheavensatonementgloriousothergraciousstrivepunishbegotten son
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy