British "Stormer HVM" air defense system was destroyed by Russian high-precision loitering munition "Lancet"
The footage of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation shows how this happened.
The military department noted that this air defense system was discovered by UAV crews in the Donetsk direction.
