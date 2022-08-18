Ukraine Threatens NUCLEAR WINTER, Azov Mercenary Implicates CIA

Cross Talk News





Tonight on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke detail the nefarious plan hatched by Ukraine to create a nuclear winter over Europe, as a last ditch unholy effort to defeat Russia. The team also discusses Monkeypox spreading from homosexuals to dogs and the efforts being made by con inc to push. DeSantis presidential run for 2024.





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