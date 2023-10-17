Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 17, 2023

Episode 2130 - AI deep fakes are everywhere. Wag the dog is upon us. Who is the nexus of the NWO? Who destroyed western civilization? Fuellmich arrested in Mexico. The USA police state 22 years later. Plus much more. This is an intense must listen show today!
