© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Bloom May 14th, Rudolf Steiner's Big, Comprehensive, Ideas for a New World
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • April 27, 2022
If a new world is on the near horizon, what kind of consciousness shift is needed to move actively toward a more equitable society that changes the most basic organizing system that shapes – even dictates – how humans now live and work on this planet?
John will talk about how a world like this could actually work. There are many other significant aspects of this powerful, interesting model that will be addressed, including practical issues associated with engendering a comprehensive shift of this type, the contributing factors that could allow the emergence of this new kind of thinking and what we can be doing now to prepare ourselves for this epoch shift.
Do join us here in Berkeley Springs (or via livestream), for this certain to be fascinating and provocative talk. We look forward to having you with us. If you can join us in person, you can look forward to the wine and cheese (during the presentation), and the group dinner options that many of our friends anticipate.live and work on this planet?
Tickets and more info: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/john-bloom-concepts-and-principles-of-a-new-world/
John will talk about how a world like this could actually work. There are many other significant aspects of this powerful, interesting model that will be addressed, including practical issues associated with engendering a comprehensive shift of this type, the contributing factors that could allow the emergence of this new kind of thinking and what we can be doing now to prepare ourselves for this epoch shift.
Do join us here in Berkeley Springs (or via livestream), for this certain to be fascinating and provocative talk. We look forward to having you with us. If you can join us in person, you can look forward to the wine and cheese (during the presentation), and the group dinner options that many of our friends anticipate.live and work on this planet?
Tickets and more info: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/john-bloom-concepts-and-principles-of-a-new-world/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.