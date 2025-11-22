Boardroom and Government Infiltration: The Silent Erosion of American Power w/ Mike Harris

Article mentioned in this show: China was playing chess while the rest of us were playing checkers’: Bombshell study finds $200 billion of secret loans to U.S. businesses over 25 years: https://fortune.com/2025/11/18/secret-china-loans-to-us-business-200-billion-over-25-years-shell-companies/

Mike Harris — intelligence analyst and former Financial Editor of Veterans Today — rejoins the program to break down the escalating instability inside the global financial system. He explains the competing power centers now battling for control as the world moves into a major economic transition. Harris lays out how these geopolitical struggles intersect with shifting monetary structures and why they point to a historic realignment already underway.

You can find his work at https://TheIntelDrop.org

