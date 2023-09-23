Tiny Homes for HOMELESS in SACRAMENTO

My coverage in the video above includes my thoughts on the tiny home movement as well as what's happening in the state of California in terms of housing alternatives for the homeless population. In addition, I draw parallels to the housing developments taking place on Maui.







For those who would like to support my work: ✅ Donate online by clicking here (choose one-time or monthly): www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate ✅ Zelle using my name & email below: Peggy Hall [email protected] ✅ Send checks, cards, letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar, PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 I LOVE my HEALTHY AMERICAN audience. Thank you for being here.

✅Email us: [email protected]

✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE:



https://peggyhall.substack.com/

✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM: http://peggyhall.tv



