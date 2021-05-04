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A formal Trump official says it's a freight train of election audits coming Part 2
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84 views • May 04, 2021
ARIZONA ELECTION AUDIT COULD EXPOSE MASSIVE POLITICAL CORRUPTION IN USA
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the activities surrounding the election audit taking place in Arizona. Will the results change the outcome of the 2020 election?
President Trump has weighed in on the 2020 Election, labeling it ‘The Big Lie’, as a former official in his administration says there is a freight train of state audits on the way. Mike Lindell says that President Trump will be back in office by August. https://www.trunews.com/stream/arizona-election-audit-could-expose-massive-political-corruption-in-usa
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/03/21)
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall examines the activities surrounding the election audit taking place in Arizona. Will the results change the outcome of the 2020 election?
President Trump has weighed in on the 2020 Election, labeling it ‘The Big Lie’, as a former official in his administration says there is a freight train of state audits on the way. Mike Lindell says that President Trump will be back in office by August. https://www.trunews.com/stream/arizona-election-audit-could-expose-massive-political-corruption-in-usa
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/03/21)
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