Abraham was NOT a Torah Follower: Walking by Faith

December 12th, 2017

In this Prophecy Quake, we delve into the important topic of what it means to live and walk by faith in Jesus Christ. Far too many are trying to do it by the "deeds of the law" and others are trying to do it by "the deeds of dead church life." The Father of faith Abraham was NOT a Torah follower...he walked in a faith relationship with God. True faith is an exciting adventure of knowing the Lord Jesus intimately and being led by the Holy Spirit. We should hear His voice and move in faith.