Quo Vadis





May 25, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana on the Kingdom of God.





Following here is Our Lady’s message given through Mirjana:





“Dear children, as I am looking at you gathered around me, your mother, I see many pure souls, many of my children who are seeking love and consolation, but no one is offering it to them.





I also see those who are doing evil, because they do not have good examples; they have not come to know my Son.





The good that is silent and is spread through pure souls is the strength which sustains this world.





There is much sin, but there is also love.





My Son is sending me to you – the mother who is the same for everyone – that I may teach you to love, to comprehend that you are brothers.





He desires to help you. Apostles of my love, a living desire of faith and love is sufficient, and my Son will accept it.





But you must be worthy, you must have good will and open hearts.





My Son enters into open hearts.





I, as a mother, desire that you may all the better come to know my Son – God born of God – to come to know the greatness of His love which you need so much.





He accepted your sins upon Himself and obtained redemption for you, and in return He asked that you love each other.





My Son is love.





He loves all people without difference, all people of all countries and of all nations.





If you, my children, would live the love of my Son, His kingdom would already be on earth.





Therefore, apostles of my love, pray, pray that my Son and His love may be all the closer to you; that you may be an example of love and may help all those who have not come to know my Son.





Never forget that my Son, one and triune, loves you.





Love your shepherds and pray for them.





Thank you. ”





Having delivered Her message for this November 2, 2017 apparition on the day for nonbelievers,





Our Lady left at around 8:30 a m.





Mirjana, who suffers from debilitating back pain, could not get up on her own.





She was lifted up and then had to have help moving and bending her legs while being guided to take a seat on a cement bench in front of the Blue Cross where she then dictated Our Lady’s words.





The message was then read aloud in Croatian, English and Italian.





Mirjana could have chosen not to come to the Blue Cross each month.





It causes her great physical pain to do so, but she has said that she feels she could not disappoint the pilgrims who travel from far away places just to be with Our Lady.





Mirjana's monthly messages ended on March 18, 2020.





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





