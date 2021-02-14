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ILLUMINATI MYTHOS: ORIGINS
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121 views • February 14, 2021
What most people think they know about "The Illuminati" most likely comes from Kerry Thornley, Greg Hill, Robert Anton Wilson, and Robert Shea and "Operation Mindfuck". With a mix of factual history, religious paranoia, and brilliant story telling, OM found its expression in Wilson and Shea's "Illuminatus!" trilogy. https://youtu.be/XgjzM5bxchk
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Kerry Thornley and Lee Harvey Oswald were in the Mariens together. An ardent Ayn Rand Objectivist, Thornley was impressed with Oswald's strong sense of identity and wrote a novel about a soldier modeled on Oswald. That was in 1962, before Oswald defected to the Soviets, then returned and allegedly shot President John Fitzgerald Kennedy from the Texas School Book Depository at Dealy Plaza in Dallas Texas on November 23, 1963.
Kerry Wendell Thornley met Lee Harvey Oswald while in the United States Marines in 1959. Later that year Thornley was transferred to Atsugi in Japan.
In 1962 Thornley wrote a novel called The Idle Warriors about a disgruntled marine who defects to the Soviet Union. The book was based on Thornley's knowledge of Oswald. The following year Thornley moved to New Orleans where it was claimed he associated with Guy Banister, David Ferrie and Clay Shaw. Oswald was also living in the city at that time but Thornley insisted that the two men never met during this period. The two men were also both in Mexico City in September 1963.
The FBI were aware of Thornley's novel and so after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy he was asked to testify before the Warren Commission.
Jim Garrison later claimed that Thornley and Lee Harvey Oswald were involved together in covert CIA operations. He also argued that Thornley had impersonated Oswald between the years 1961 and 1963. In his book On the Trail of the Assassins (1988) Garrison insists that Thornley was friends with another possible conspirator, Johnny Roselli.
Assassination of John F. Kennedy Encyclopedia
In 1992 Thornley appeared on a television programme, A Current Affair. He confessed that he had been part of a conspiracy to assassinate John F. Kennedy. However, he did not give the names of his fellow conspirators.
Kerry Wendell Thornley died in 1998. He had been working on a book with the journalist Sondra London. The book, Confession to Conspiracy to Assassinate JFK was published in 2000.
By John Simkin ([email protected]) © September 1997 (updated January 2020).
https://spartacus-educational.com/JFKthornley.htm
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Kerry Thornley and Lee Harvey Oswald were in the Mariens together. An ardent Ayn Rand Objectivist, Thornley was impressed with Oswald's strong sense of identity and wrote a novel about a soldier modeled on Oswald. That was in 1962, before Oswald defected to the Soviets, then returned and allegedly shot President John Fitzgerald Kennedy from the Texas School Book Depository at Dealy Plaza in Dallas Texas on November 23, 1963.
Kerry Wendell Thornley met Lee Harvey Oswald while in the United States Marines in 1959. Later that year Thornley was transferred to Atsugi in Japan.
In 1962 Thornley wrote a novel called The Idle Warriors about a disgruntled marine who defects to the Soviet Union. The book was based on Thornley's knowledge of Oswald. The following year Thornley moved to New Orleans where it was claimed he associated with Guy Banister, David Ferrie and Clay Shaw. Oswald was also living in the city at that time but Thornley insisted that the two men never met during this period. The two men were also both in Mexico City in September 1963.
The FBI were aware of Thornley's novel and so after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy he was asked to testify before the Warren Commission.
Jim Garrison later claimed that Thornley and Lee Harvey Oswald were involved together in covert CIA operations. He also argued that Thornley had impersonated Oswald between the years 1961 and 1963. In his book On the Trail of the Assassins (1988) Garrison insists that Thornley was friends with another possible conspirator, Johnny Roselli.
Assassination of John F. Kennedy Encyclopedia
In 1992 Thornley appeared on a television programme, A Current Affair. He confessed that he had been part of a conspiracy to assassinate John F. Kennedy. However, he did not give the names of his fellow conspirators.
Kerry Wendell Thornley died in 1998. He had been working on a book with the journalist Sondra London. The book, Confession to Conspiracy to Assassinate JFK was published in 2000.
By John Simkin ([email protected]) © September 1997 (updated January 2020).
https://spartacus-educational.com/JFKthornley.htm
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