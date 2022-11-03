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What will be the impact of the midterm election on Federal cannabis reform?The Green Rush produced by Pro Cannabis Media discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.
This week we discuss: Midterm Elections' Impact on Federal Cannabis Reform
Episode 1048 The #TalkingHedge chats with Morgan Fox of NORML...
https://youtu.be/z-DX1XRfyq8