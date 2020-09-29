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Mid-Week (USA Tue) Live Special - Doxxing+Fair Use and Abuse ] - OT Chan Live#319
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2 views • September 29, 2020
#Fraudonline #GUFON #thirdphaseofmoon #googleyoutubechannels #bringdowncritics
Topics:
1) Doxxing what is it - is it good or bad .. can it fight crime and
bad people or is it just to abuse?
2) What is Fair Use and how H3H3 Products set the stage
why copyright can not be used to take down a competitor
3) GUFON Rich and Blake Cousins and Lions Ground
team up and are all buddies now or did they play you the whole
time? What slander claims against me and threats
4) What is all the fuse over? UFO proof also stated as a witness
to the same emails and payments.
5) Proof of permission again
6) A new video still making claims when they havent even
emailed me to ask to take down something .. helps if you
dont threat first but ask nicely? and give the dam info
of what video you reger too and if its justified for blurring?
7) GUFON channelling claims.. what group thinks.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
1) Doxxing what is it - is it good or bad .. can it fight crime and
bad people or is it just to abuse?
2) What is Fair Use and how H3H3 Products set the stage
why copyright can not be used to take down a competitor
3) GUFON Rich and Blake Cousins and Lions Ground
team up and are all buddies now or did they play you the whole
time? What slander claims against me and threats
4) What is all the fuse over? UFO proof also stated as a witness
to the same emails and payments.
5) Proof of permission again
6) A new video still making claims when they havent even
emailed me to ask to take down something .. helps if you
dont threat first but ask nicely? and give the dam info
of what video you reger too and if its justified for blurring?
7) GUFON channelling claims.. what group thinks.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
New SubscribeStar (I would like this used over Patreon now)
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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