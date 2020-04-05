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36 views • April 05, 2020
PLEASE SEE:
Following is a list of resources concerning the effects of radio frequencies including those used by 5G.
RESEARCH PAPERS/STUDIES/ARTICLES:
https://thefullertoninformer.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/cia-millimeter-waves-1.pdf
^^(CIA paper documenting the effects of millimetre waves from 1977 -- Millimetre waves = 5G frequencies)
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/321663680_Exposure_to_Magnetic_Field_Non-Ionizing_Radiation_and_the_Risk_of_Miscarriage_A_Prospective_Cohort_Study.
^^(Research paper linking EMF/RF with miscarriages and other adverse health effects)
https://www.academia.edu/30142661/Fielding_a_current_idea_exploring_the_public_health_impact_of_electromagnetic_radiation
^^(Research paper studying the effects of EMF/RF on public health)
https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/1053072081009/5G%20Radiation%20Dangers%20-%2011%20Reasons%20To%20Be%20Concerned%20_%20ElectricSense.pdf
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/we-have-no-reason-to-believe-5g-is-safe/
INFORMATIVE VIDEOS:
https://www.brighteon.com/42d3cd7d-ac25-443e-b071-742f04c7b72c
(removed by youtube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B61AbUw3XI8
(UK Navy Veteran)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiVE6RE-3Ic&feature=emb_title
(Medical Physician speaking at legislation hearing)
https://youtu.be/j-UEuOYOED4
(Senator testifying against 5G)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLVIbPtNrVo
(interview with British physicist Navy Veteran)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EWQPgF6-UQ
(Head doctor from New York ICU documenting his dealings with covid-19)
Following is a list of resources concerning the effects of radio frequencies including those used by 5G.
RESEARCH PAPERS/STUDIES/ARTICLES:
https://thefullertoninformer.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/cia-millimeter-waves-1.pdf
^^(CIA paper documenting the effects of millimetre waves from 1977 -- Millimetre waves = 5G frequencies)
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/321663680_Exposure_to_Magnetic_Field_Non-Ionizing_Radiation_and_the_Risk_of_Miscarriage_A_Prospective_Cohort_Study.
^^(Research paper linking EMF/RF with miscarriages and other adverse health effects)
https://www.academia.edu/30142661/Fielding_a_current_idea_exploring_the_public_health_impact_of_electromagnetic_radiation
^^(Research paper studying the effects of EMF/RF on public health)
https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/1053072081009/5G%20Radiation%20Dangers%20-%2011%20Reasons%20To%20Be%20Concerned%20_%20ElectricSense.pdf
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/we-have-no-reason-to-believe-5g-is-safe/
INFORMATIVE VIDEOS:
https://www.brighteon.com/42d3cd7d-ac25-443e-b071-742f04c7b72c
(removed by youtube)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B61AbUw3XI8
(UK Navy Veteran)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiVE6RE-3Ic&feature=emb_title
(Medical Physician speaking at legislation hearing)
https://youtu.be/j-UEuOYOED4
(Senator testifying against 5G)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLVIbPtNrVo
(interview with British physicist Navy Veteran)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EWQPgF6-UQ
(Head doctor from New York ICU documenting his dealings with covid-19)
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