How did Q know about all these events that were to take place ? Because they already happened Sherlock. Makes sense - Part A

Phil discusses a lot of stuff in this video. The Hunter Lapton - Hillabeast getting executed after they got ahold of the Weiner Laptop, how everything happened in 2017 and we are just learning about it now.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.