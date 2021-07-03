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Walmart Public Service Announcement
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332 views • July 03, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czoww2l1xdw; Channel: U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Dec 6, 2010
So, Janet Napolitano encourages us to spy and to betray our relatives, our friends and our neighbors.
In our time this will be translated with the following: spy and betray your close ones for not wearing masks, for not taking the swab, for not social distancing and for not taking The Mark of The Beast.
So, Janet Napolitano encourages us to spy and to betray our relatives, our friends and our neighbors.
In our time this will be translated with the following: spy and betray your close ones for not wearing masks, for not taking the swab, for not social distancing and for not taking The Mark of The Beast.
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