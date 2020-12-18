© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'BREAKING Technology Expert Can Determine If Ballots are Legitimate or Fake in Seconds.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • December 18, 2020
Communists do not rely on truth, fact, and proof! The traitors in this country that have sold their souls to the devil for profit, will still come up with some illusion to hypnotize all the masked zombies!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.