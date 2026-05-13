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Socialist Gestures vs Tech Billionaires: The RIFE Double Standard
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“Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.” 📉🗽

The media and political establishment have a new favorite game: Selective Outrage. When Elon Musk shows enthusiasm at an inauguration, it's a "dog whistle." When New York City’s socialist Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, performs a controversial gesture during his own swearing-in, it’s just "contextual body language."

In this video, we’re breaking down the Zero-Sum Game of modern politics. We’ve abandoned the idea of doing what’s best for the nation in favor of a tribal war where labels are weaponized to destroy the opposition. We’re looking at the Utah Democrats' obsession with Elon, the Mamdani footage the media won't show you, and why the "Nazi" label has been diluted into a meaningless political cudgel.

Is it actually about the gesture? Or is it about who is making it?

#ZohranMamdani #ElonMusk #DoubleStandards #PoliticalHypocrisy #NYC #ZeroSumGame #CommonSense #2026Politics #MediaBias #UtahDems

Keywords
media hypocrisyradical left tacticsurban decay nyczohran mamdani gesturezohran mamdani inauguration controversyelon musk inauguration reactionpolitical double standards 2026utah democrats elon musknyc mayor zohran mamdanizero sum game politicselon musk vs zohran mamdanisocialist mayor nycweaponized labelspolitical branding 2026social justice hypocrisycommon sense commentarymamdani vs muskbreadtube hypocrisy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy