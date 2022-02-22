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(22.02.2022) Tonight The World's Gonna Change - Ukrainian Army Attacks Tomorrow
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90 views • February 26, 2022
"On 21.02.2022 Russia recognized Donbass Republic. What does it really mean? Russian support, Russian protection? The Ukrainian attack starts tomorrow, that's for sure. It will be a hard fight, a lot of blood will be spilled, but the outcome is beyond a doubt. Russia will liberate as much of Ukraine as it wants or needs to, and hopefully and probably, that means at least as far as the other side of Kiev." Russell Bentley (22.02.2022)
YouTube Channel Source - Russell Bentley: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrISPAa6ZCgbDr4OFEsInBA
YouTube Channel Source - Russell Bentley: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrISPAa6ZCgbDr4OFEsInBA
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