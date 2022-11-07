Create New Account
"A WORD TO CANADA" - BEAST SYSTEM, BREAKING THE FOUNDATIONS, RUSSIA
The Master's Voice Blog
#CANADA #PROPHECY

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]


Today's word: Canada started so well. The Lord once commended her for righteousness, brotherly love and being a willing friend and covering to others. But now Canada is complicit to the beast System. Her freedoms are smashed and she is caught in the iron claws of the coming one world order. Judgement will come to Canada from Yah.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/25/a-word-for-canada-june-25-2019/


PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:

CANADA HELPING RUSSIA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/05/02/it-will-be-taken-away-april-30-2022/


