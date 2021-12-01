© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Tribulation, Michael, and the Remnant
Follow
4
Share
Report
140 views • December 01, 2021
Once the abomination of desolation takes place, there will be a time of great tribulation for the Jews, a time unlike ANY other time in the history of the world. Many Bible scholars have noted a similarity between the 'birth pangs' described by Jesus in Matthew 24 and the events in the book of Revelation. We'll take a deep dive into the prophetic evidence we find in Matthew, Daniel and Revelation.
Show Notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a_3OB9j_kvVoVjHs2HGunU5ewPJLboQs/view?usp=sharing (Subject to revision!)
Playlist: Israel, 70 Weeks of Daniel and the 'Fig Tree' Generation
Popular Videos:
The Week Before the Rapture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVnAdb1f990&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW93rWRRT7Dls0uPyWEx8Wa4
What is the Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs
What is the Rapture? The Day of the Lord? The Coming of Christ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e
Temples of God series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV
The Harlot series : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg
Glorified Believers: The ‘Stars’ in Jesus’ Hand: https://youtu.be/p9thbOcJfUc
Kept from the Hour of Trial/6th Trumpet: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns
Obtaining the Inheritance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt
Daniel’s 70th Week: https://youtu.be/k0kRDpQ3y-w
Download your copy of the timelines, and how I arrived at all this....from the book of Revelation...it's all FREE!
Timeline Template Book (FREE PDF!!): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c06Geq8dzBLocIQmX8-I63aDhKaeETSB/view?usp=sharing
Timeline Template in Portuguese: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L-6PmtFuypXleKYOUgrrkonFIySYJPlH/view?usp=sharing
A Kingdom of Priests (Kindle, FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/AKingdomOfPriestsKindle
Smashwords eBooks (FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/BrendaWeltnerSmashwords
French translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: Un Royaume de Pretres,
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1042422
French Kindle Version: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HSWS6HV
Spanish translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: “Un Reino de Sacerdotes: Las Historias del Apocalipsis”: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036981
Dutch translation of “A Kingdom of Priests” :
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036977
Portuguese translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-UR6h7k8gf28-uadBzLeG-UKf158fcbQ/view?usp=sharing
Show Notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a_3OB9j_kvVoVjHs2HGunU5ewPJLboQs/view?usp=sharing (Subject to revision!)
Playlist: Israel, 70 Weeks of Daniel and the 'Fig Tree' Generation
Popular Videos:
The Week Before the Rapture: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVnAdb1f990&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW93rWRRT7Dls0uPyWEx8Wa4
What is the Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs
What is the Rapture? The Day of the Lord? The Coming of Christ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyFxF3tWTb0&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8monsOv1OqQTGOVG_Zf48e
Temples of God series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV
The Harlot series : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg
Glorified Believers: The ‘Stars’ in Jesus’ Hand: https://youtu.be/p9thbOcJfUc
Kept from the Hour of Trial/6th Trumpet: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns
Obtaining the Inheritance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnEWM50YGTo&;list=PLTxyhlH52QW_arXd1iOiKQce8ZJmecgTt
Daniel’s 70th Week: https://youtu.be/k0kRDpQ3y-w
Download your copy of the timelines, and how I arrived at all this....from the book of Revelation...it's all FREE!
Timeline Template Book (FREE PDF!!): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c06Geq8dzBLocIQmX8-I63aDhKaeETSB/view?usp=sharing
Timeline Template in Portuguese: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L-6PmtFuypXleKYOUgrrkonFIySYJPlH/view?usp=sharing
A Kingdom of Priests (Kindle, FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/AKingdomOfPriestsKindle
Smashwords eBooks (FREE):
https://tinyurl.com/BrendaWeltnerSmashwords
French translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: Un Royaume de Pretres,
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1042422
French Kindle Version: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08HSWS6HV
Spanish translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: “Un Reino de Sacerdotes: Las Historias del Apocalipsis”: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036981
Dutch translation of “A Kingdom of Priests” :
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1036977
Portuguese translation of “A Kingdom of Priests”: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-UR6h7k8gf28-uadBzLeG-UKf158fcbQ/view?usp=sharing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.