Ralph Waldo Emerson's Warning To The World (Society's Curse)
Benny Wills
Published 14 hours ago

Society loves conformity. Society is conformity. The governing forces of society, “the powers that be,” want you to conform. The only way to become who you are capable of is by rejecting the herd and living life on your own terms.


