COVID - THE PERFECT COVER FOR MASS 5G GENOCIDE

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MIRRORED FROM:
@psychoNWO: https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9
https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-Global-EMF-Weapons-System:e
Fake news GTFO.
@59s... The UK government moves the COVID App goalposts.
@2m26s... A fucking expert opinion.
@3m11s... Insider expose - The agenda for the 21st century.
@8m10s... When I watched war documentaries as a child I inherently knew that killing was wrong - but that doesn't seem to apply here.
@9m19s... The adults are worse.
@9m35s... Forced vaccinations in Russia - watch your six.
@10m49s... 5G millimeter waves can easily penetrate the nucleus of a cell. The DNA, acting as an inductor, reacts to the 5G waves by producing an abnormal electro-magnetic field, ie,, EMF smog. The immune system deals with the electro-magnetic smog by sending exosomes to the affected areas to remove any damaged cells - and these exosomes are later diagnosed as a virus using the PCR test. Finally, the mRNA vaccine is administered to treat the misdiagnosed virus which results in the premature death of the patient.
@14m22s... Animated microscopic nanobot encapsulating a synapse in the brain.
@14m51s... Human 2.0/3.0. Report paper on organic electronics. Linkoping University has developed new technology for long term neural monitoring and recording. Targeted Individuals have been warning about these technologies for more than 40 years. Discusses a recent human rights proposal to protect against 'mind hacking' and brain data theft.
@23m33s ... Russian hacker accesses live datastream readout of COVID jab recipients who have been surreptitiously connected to a NWO quantum computer via 5G. Is this real or fake? Most people thought the magnets on the arm were fake, including myself, but these videos are everywhere now. Better to share the information and see what comes of it. Maybe other hackers can confirm what this Russian is saying? Apparently, the Sputnik vaxx database was leaked on Sit Torium so if anyone has those kind of skills, and they would like to help, that would probably be the best place to start.
@27m50s... EMF monitor reading signals from a COVID vaccine injection site.
@28m36s... The insane world of the transhumanist.
The coming digital cryptocurrency financial system is dependent upon the read & write nanotech bio-sensors that are in the jabs. Those who take the nano-jab will have the means to integrate into the new Quantum Financial System via the Bill Gates bio-energy patent(see link below). The new system will be regulated by A.I. using 'stakeholder capital' blockchain ledgers(see Alison McDowell Wrench In The Gears blog).
They are using a fake pandemic to destroy the economy because they want to digitise all currencies, and all humans too. Walmart, Amazon etc already have their own currencies on the blockchain so they are primed and ready to go. All businesses not on the blockchain are being deliberately bankrupted so that everyone will be forced to buy and sell using the DNA integrated Central Bank Digital Currencies.
Bill Gates has the patent that will connect you to the A.I. quantum computer. Digital dollar and Chinese style global social credit system are next... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/The-not-so-obvious-patent-Is-this-really-about-block-chain-mining:f?r=BzeaDEtU9gUs5Seo2tJcXiQjJf9Ekzvu
Battelle to Develop Injectable, Bi-Directional Brain Computer Interface... https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/mdb/insiders/medical-design-briefs/stories/34496
DNA Frequency Bioweapon Links Humans to Artificial Intelligence... https://odysee.com/@psychoNWO:9/DNA-Frequency-Bioweapon-Links-Targeted-Individuals-to-Artificial-Intelligence-Hive-Mind-Control-Grid:5?r=BR1vQ2222yZLe31B6uWxt8wS7QEPhP1M