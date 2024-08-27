BCT - THE SCIENCE FOLLOWED MY FAITH (EPISODE 53)

This video explains how I made my decision to take repurposed medicine based on my faith in God and how I believed that the series of "coincidences" that brought Fenbendazole into my life was part of God's plan...subsequent to this decision, I learned about all of the scientific data that supports the efficacy of this medicine... We discuss the reasoning behind my choice and the evidence that supports each ingredient of my protocol and also where they can be purchased!



(August 26, 2024)



My name is Kevin and I had Stage 4 colorectal cancer. I have been NED (No Evidence of Disease) with clean scans for almost 2 years and I want to tell you why!

