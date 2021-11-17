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THE RAY EPPS STORY, THE FBI LIED AND ASHLI BABBITT DIED
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61 views • November 17, 2021
Did the FBI commit treason against America on January 6th? Did the FBI break entrapment laws? If Ray Epps is an FBI informant, as he appears to be, then the answer is obvious. Watch the video to learn more about Ray Epps.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) 5:10 Darren Beattie of Revolver News - Ray Epps is everywhere on Jan. 6th: https://rumble.com/vp61d3-who-is-ray-epps.html
2) 01:01 Video of reporters confronting Ray Epps:
https://rumble.com/vp61o7-the-gop-has-three-factions-the-weakcowardly-stupid-faction-and-corrupt-fact.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) 5:10 Darren Beattie of Revolver News - Ray Epps is everywhere on Jan. 6th: https://rumble.com/vp61d3-who-is-ray-epps.html
2) 01:01 Video of reporters confronting Ray Epps:
https://rumble.com/vp61o7-the-gop-has-three-factions-the-weakcowardly-stupid-faction-and-corrupt-fact.html
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