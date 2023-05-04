Day 9, NPC's Hold the State up as god, They Boot Lick Government

Puppet-SPANtv Description day 9









Ryder trucks, Diebold Fraud Machines, Snipers masks worn by government agents, underwear for bombs, shoes for bombs, Christmas trees for bombs, ISIS created by the CIA, bankrolled by the western nation tax slaves, Gun grabbing, 2nd amendment hating teens, puppeted and handled with Communist Corporate media promotion, Grey sticks of butter placed on structural beams in buildings, as eyewitnesses saw in the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City weeks before the Bombing in 1995, These are the items the chief addresses in today’s press briefing.





Armed assassin, a government sponsored murderer, one who will kill for the state, creating widows and orphans, shooting rancher, Lavoy Finicum right in the back while his arms are in the air, or assuring the death of RFK, JFK, Martin Luther King Jr, and many others. 5G towers, which were put up in a fervor of priority in the beginning of the plandemic in 2020 as people were put into lockdowns, told they could not go outside, lone surfers arrested out on the beaches---the mere mention of the term 5G would have agents embedded into Big Tech suspend ones accounts, especially on CensorUtube and FauCIAbook. The ever infamous quaccines, a bioweapon created by DARPA years ago, and were pushed with pharmaceutical companies as just the window dressing, the front, for this vicious and evil depopulation agenda to murder and maim.













The chief makes commentary on the religion of the masses.





NPC’s worship the state, which is their god. They are groomed to turn violent against you, to call for you to be deplatformed, censured, censored, erased, canceled, and worse, should you blaspheme the state or it’s objectives of the UN Agenda 2030 and those anti life, anti property and freedom hating measures of the Billionaire Ruling class’ World Economic Forum, and the Lucifarian moneychangers, who convince the normies to forge their own fetters and march like sheep to their own slaughter.







