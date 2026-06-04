Building Parallel Health Systems and the Arizona Statement, an interview with Jonathan Emord and Robert Verkerk

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What if healthier communities were built from the ground up? Supporters of the Arizona Statement advocate decentralized health networks, local food systems, informed choice, and patient-centered care. They believe meaningful change starts when individuals become active participants in their own health journey.
#ArizonaStatement #HealthFreedom #Decentralization #PatientCenteredCare #CommunityHealth
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